The plane flew to Florida because of the stench on Board: flight attendants carried on a stretcher
The airline Spirit Airlines again faced problems because of the terrible smell on Board.
Flight to Tampa, Florida, had to turn around and make an emergency landing in Atlantic city, new Jersey, due to an unusual odour on Board. Similar flight with Spirit Airlines is not the first.
The incident occurred early Saturday morning, June 29. When the plane landed, witnesses reported from the ship on a stretcher have taken out four of the flight attendants, although the airline says it was made just as a “precaution”.
A Spirit Airlines representative told Fox News: “Flight 341 from Atlantic city to Tampa has returned after reports of an unusual smell. Reports of smoke in the cabin and cockpit are unfounded and inaccurate. None of the passengers reported any injuries. Now we are working to deliver them to their destination. Because of the precautions flight attendants are checked by medical personnel. We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Last year in April and may, the airline Spirit Airlines was forced to deploy a number of flights due to an unusual odour on Board. 8 may the plane, preparing for departure from McCarran international airport in Las Vegas, turned back to the gate due to odor on Board. Eight people were taken to local hospitals.
April 24 flight from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale was forced to go back from the “unknown smell”, with the result that seven people were treated at local health centres as a precautionary measure, confirmed in the Spirit Airlines.
3 may the Spirit flight from Los Angeles to Denver returned due to the strange smell in the cabin, resulting in one person was in the hospital. But on may 5 another flight from Dallas to Tampa was diverted to Dallas / Fort worth because of “reports of smell,” although the representative of the Spirit claimed that it happened because of a sick passenger.