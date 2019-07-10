The plane had an unusual safety (PHOTO)

В самолете провели необычный инструктаж по технике безопасности (ФОТО)

One of the flight attendants had an unusual hilarious safety instructions during the flight from Canada to the United States.

In the video, which went viral in many countries, is seen as the steward plays each action to be displayed. For example, he portrayed a kick in the face while pulling an oxygen mask or attempt to fasten your seat belt.

The passengers applauded the flight attendant, but his performance has not ended. When the time came the demonstration in the French language, he repeated all the movements.

