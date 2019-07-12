The plane Il-76 EMERCOM of Russia delivered to Turkey at the airbase Myurted the first batch of Russian missile systems s-400 (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The Ministry of national defence of Turkey has announced the start of deliveries of components of the Russian anti-aircraft missile complexes (AAMS) s-400 “Triumph”. The first batch arrived at the airbase Myurted in the province of Ankara.

According to the statement of the defense Ministry of Turkey published on the official website of the Department, delivery began on 12 July and will continue in the next few days. All four anti-aircraft missile systems s-400.

Note that the components of the s-400 was brought to Turkey on a cargo Il-76 of the Ministry of emergency situations (MES) of the Russian Federation with the tail number RA-76363 “Vasily Molokov”.

The beginning of deliveries was confirmed by press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. Components are delivered “in strict accordance with the reached agreements and signed contracts,” the Kremlin official quoted by RIA “Novosti”. The Federal service for military-technical cooperation of Russia (FSMTC) also confirmed the start of deliveries to Turkey, the Russian s-400.

Turkish television channel Haber Turk reports that Turkish air force base has landed the second and third Russian cargo planes with the components of the s-400.

According to “Radio Liberty”, ordering Turkey’s air defense missile system s-400 was the cause of the rising tensions between Turkey and the United States. In Washington insist that Turkey as a NATO member cannot simultaneously maintain military cooperation with the United States, and Russia.

Under the sanctions, the Pentagon in June 2019 banned Turkish pilots to be trained on the F-35, which Ankara has ordered from Washington. Delivery of more than 100 F-35 fighter at a total of $10 billion was to be cancelled due to the contract for s-400, said the officials of the Ministry of defense.

In addition, the us media reported that the attitude of Ankara may be used the law “On counteraction to opponents of the United States through sanctions” (CAATSA) – the same, which was already introduced restrictive measures against Russia. CAATSA the law, signed by President Donald trump in the summer of 2017 and introducing a variety of additional restrictive measures against Russia, Iran and North Korea, provides, inter alia, the application of sanctions against third countries that cooperate with the defense and intelligence sectors of the Russian Federation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in response has said that Ankara is still interested in the purchase of American fighters. Erdogan insists that the Russian s-400 – a matter of national security of the country, so it has signed agreements with Russia for this reason will not be called into question.

The day before, on 11 July, the spokesperson of the Turkish ruling justice and development party (AKP), Omer Celik, the TV channel NTV has confirmed that deliveries of s-400 are necessary to ensure national security.

S-400 “Triumph” – the most modern Russian anti-aircraft missile system large and medium-range. She was adopted in 2007 and intended for destruction of air and space attack. Each installation can provide simultaneous firing of up to 36 targets at a distance of up to 400 kilometers with guidance up to 72 missiles. S-400 can destroy cruise missiles, helicopters and planes, and ballistic targets flying at a speed of about 4.8 kilometers per second at altitudes from a few meters to several tens of kilometers. Core developer – scientific-production Association “Almaz” (now JSC “NPO “Almaz” named after academician A. A. Raspletin), which is EKR Concern “Almaz-Antey”.

The first reports of the negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of s-400 appeared in November 2016. The fact of the conclusion of the contract was confirmed by the Russian side 12 Sep 2017. The Minister of national defence of Turkey, Hulusi Akar said that the deployment of s-400 will begin in October 2019. As reported in December 2017, the General Director of state Corporation “rostec” Sergey Chemezov, the delivery cost Ankara systems s-400 is $ 2.5 billion.