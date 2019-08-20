The plane ‘Victory’ made a hard landing at the airport of Gyumri in Armenia (PHOTO)

Loading...

The plane of the Russian airline “Victory” on Monday night, made a hard landing at the airport of Gyumri, damaging the tail section. As have informed in a press-service of Committee of civil aviation of Armenia, among the passengers there were no injuries.

“August 19 around 21:04 (20:04 GMT) the aircraft of the airline “Victory” when landing at the airport of Shirak of Gyumri city have damaged the tail by touching it to the runway. The aircraft were 173 passengers, injured and wounded”, – said the press service of the Ministry, which is quoted by TASS.

As noted in the Committee of civil aviation of the country, to ascertain the causes of the incident will be created a special Commission. “Further the flight will be performed through the activation of the emergency Board of the airline “Victory,” reads the release.

The plane followed on a route Moscow – Gyumri, said the press service of the airport.

Note that August 6 of “Victory” has suspended flights to Gyumri, accusing the airport of systematic incomplete filling of fuel. The airport administration promised to “take all necessary measures for quality control of the fueling process.” On 16 August, the airline resumed the flights that occur in 2016, reported the TV channel “Rain”.