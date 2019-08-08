The plane with the singer Pink on Board caught fire during landing in Denmark
American singer Pink narrowly escaped the crash with the participation of the private business jet of the Cessna 560X. The star was supposed to fly on Board, but at the last moment plans changed.
The accident involving aircraft occurred on 6 August, when the ship was landing at the airport of Aarhus located in Denmark. At the time of the incident on Board were members of team Pink, as well as her Manager. However, all of those present managed to survive and do minor herbs. After an emergency, business jet caught fire, but the arrived rescuers managed to quickly extinguish the flames, and all passengers sent to the nearest hotel.
It is unknown what caused the accident. However, the Pink concert scheduled in Denmark on August 8, will be held according to the schedule, any changes to the schedule have been made.