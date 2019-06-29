The planes are slowly killing the atmosphere – scientists
By 2050, global warming caused by condensation trails, will be enhanced three times
Global warming increase not only the simple combustion of hydrocarbons. A new study by scientists from the German aerospace centre (DLR) have shown that the aircraft is destructive to the Earth’s atmosphere. It turned out that contrasting the traces that create aircraft, as well as the disastrous affect the temperature of our atmosphere.
During flights at the upper boundary of the troposphere, the emissions from aircraft engines leave contrails of water vapor, forming Cirrus clouds. Most of these Cirrus clouds dissipate fast enough, but under certain conditions they can linger for hours, and when this happens, they heat the atmosphere by absorbing thermal radiation emitted by the Earth.
Scientists have for many years known about the greenhouse effect, which increase Cirrus clouds. In fact, this is dedicated to a niche research. And this is important: at the global scale, atmospheric warming associated with these clouds, researchers estimate affects the climate more than the emissions of combusted hydrocarbon vehicles. This frightening fact makes some scientists wonder whether this effect grow as the sky will be more saturated with aviation emissions in the future.
The exhausts of engines of aircraft leaving contrails of water vapor that negatively affect the climate of Sellitto: Flickr
New results of scientists from the German aerospace center, published today in the Atmos-Chem-Phys, show that by 2050 global warming caused by condensation trails, will be enhanced three times than in 2006. Senior author Ulrike BURKHARDT DLR from not too surprised at the results, noting that the very air traffic, projected to increase by 4 times in the same period of time.
“The expected increase in warming due to Cirrus clouds are also partly due to the fact that modern aircraft fly a bit higher than their predecessors, which probably will lead to more condensation in the tropics and increased global warming,” notes Ulrike BURKHARDT.