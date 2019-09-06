The plastic era has begun: scientists have found a substance in the fossil record
Rising levels of plastic in the fossilized remains accurately reflects the scale of its production over the past 74 years
REUTERS
Plastic debris was deposited in the fossil record, since the pollution substance is increasing exponentially since 1945. Scientists are convinced that the plastic layers can be fixed as the beginning of the Anthropocene, i.e. a geological epoch during which human activities became dominant on the planet. Scientists say that after the bronze and iron era the current period can be called the plastic age, — writes The Guardian. The study first estimated the level of penetration of plastics in the fossilized remains.
Plastic debris was deposited in the fossil record, since the pollution substance is increasing exponentially since 1945. Scientists are convinced that the plastic layers can be fixed as the beginning of the Anthropocene, i.e. a geological epoch during which human activities became dominant on the planet. Scientists say that after the bronze and iron era the current period can be called the plastic age, — writes The Guardian. The study first estimated the level of penetration of plastics in the fossilized remains.
The researchers assessed the layers that are formed annually on the coast of California since 1834. They found that the plastic content in these layers accurately reflects the increase in the production of this substance over the past 70 years. The majority of plastic particles were fibers of synthetic fabrics that were used clothing. This indicates that the substance is freely fell into the ocean via sewage. “Our love of plastics already deposited in the petrified monuments,” said Jennifer Brandon, University of California, San Diego.
“This is very bad for the species that live in the ocean, such as coral reefs, mussels, oysters and the like. But the fact that the plastic got into our fossil raises more existential questions. We were all taught in school about the stone age, the bronze and iron era. But the current times are known as the plastic era? Scary that our generation will be remembered for this,” she said.