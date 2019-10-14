The plastic people of the century: how humans destroy themselves and the Earth
All over the planet detect microplastics. But mankind still knows very little about what risks it is for living beings. Therefore, scientists decided to explore the global issues which still remained unanswered. About it writes BBC.
Graduate student researcher, University of London, Danielle Hodgson said that microplastic even eat worms, then through the food chain can be transferred by birds and fish.
“We want to see how much plastic potentially falls on the shores of the island — how much in sediments — and how much animals eat, says Hodgson. — If there will be a lot of plastic, will it get into food? What types of plastic, shapes, colors, sizes? Then we can use this information to experiments to determine the consequences of the use of this plastic for various animals.”
Microplastics usually called plastic less than 5 mm, or about the size of a sesame seed. There are many questions about the impact these tiny bits of plastic that come from a large plastic garbage, cosmetics and apparel answers yet. It is obvious that the microplastics within a few decades, reached the most remote corners of our planet.
“He is absolutely everywhere, says Hodgson, which explores the movement of plastic in marine ecosystems. Of microplastics can be found in the sea, in freshwater habitats like rivers and lakes, in the atmosphere, in the food.”
The question for millions of dollars
The island of the great Cambrai off the coast of Scotland, a favorite place for day trips of inhabitants of the neighboring cities, in particular Glasgow. On the ferry from Largs town here come the cyclists and hikers, as well as scientists working at the marine station on the island.
When we were on a boat near the shore, to see samples of plastic collected from the sea water, we were joined by a Dolphin, and for some time swam near our boat.
Even in this remote spot on the beach visible contamination with plastic. Professor David Morrit, who heads a research group of the University of Royal Holloway, indicates the blue twine and pieces of plastic bottles, which together with the seaweed washed ashore. Where this plastic “question to the millions of dollars,” he says, holding a piece of blue rope.
“We just saw the plastic, washed up on the shore and you can quite confidently say that this fishing fishing line, or the remains of fishing nets. Sometimes it’s much more difficult. Identifying the type of polymer, type of plastic, and then comparing with the known methods of using these polymers, sometimes you can see where this plastic could take,” says the Professor.
From the great Pacific garbage spot to the bed of the rivers and streams in Britain, of microplastics is one of the most common pollutants of the planet. It is found everywhere from the deepest parts of our ocean, to the stomachs of whales and seabirds.
The use of plastic in recent decades has increased so much that the microplastics has become an integral part of the sedimentary rocks of the Earth.
Exploring the sedimentary rocks off the coast of California, Dr. Jennifer Brandon has uncovered disturbing evidence of how our love of plastic and leaves an indelible mark on the planet.
“I found the exponential growth of the micro-plastic, which remains in sedimentary rocks, and such an exponential increase in the micro-plastic almost perfectly reflects the exponential increase in the production of plastic, she says. — The plastic we use ends up in the ocean and then remains in fossil residues”.
The era of plastic
The discovery suggests that after the bronze age and iron age, we are moving to the era of plastic.
“Decades later, after hundreds of years, plastic will likely be used as geological marker of our heritage, says Dr. Brandon from the University of San Diego. — We are in fact pollute the ocean with oil. This can hardly be called a recipe for a healthy ocean”.
One big unknown — how the microplastics can affect living beings. The world health organization (who) published a report which concluded that although particles in tap and bottled water do not pose obvious health risks, you need to do more research and gather evidence.
Dr. Brandon says that we need to know the “plastic footprint” animals who end up on our table.
“These micro-plastic particles — small enough so they can eat plankton, coral polyps and mollusks, but they accumulate in the food chain? she asks. — When it comes to big fish — she eats plastic if she or eats thousands of small fish which in turn feed on plankton, rich with many micro-plastic?”
“How high the plastic trail from fish like tuna at that time, when she gets on your dining table? This is known is not always,” concludes the researcher.
Only the beginning
The researchers collected samples of water and sediment is filtered out of the selection of plastic which is examined under a microscope, with plastic found in the sea animals on the island of great Cambrai. MS Hodgson said that plastic was found in all samples, including animals, but especially a lot of it in the Bay Cams on the South coast of the island.
Animals such as whales, dolphins and turtles, eating a large plastic trash like plastic bags. This can lead to starvation. However, other studies show less obvious effects from the use of the micro-plastic.
“Maybe it’s them and not to kill, but over time can cause damage at the cellular level, it can affect their energy balance and how they can handle it, so the release of the micro-plastic in a living organism over a long period of time can cause a number of unpleasant consequences,” says Danielle Hodgson.
Further research will help find answers to many questions, but to address some of them will take a very long time.
“We know that the micro-plastic, we constantly find it everywhere you look, says Brandon. But the consequences of its impact on health and how it actually affects animals and people, we are just starting to find out”.