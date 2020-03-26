The play ‘Hopkin Choir’ and online courses: how to spend a weekend in new York (27-29 March)
What: an Online tour of the Louvre
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
More info: currently the Paris Museum is closed until further notice, but offers to take a virtual tour in a special section of the website. Collected here are videos depicting the various exhibitions of the Museum, about the individual exhibits and discoveries.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast “the kelp Forest”
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: Giant algae provide food and shelter to an entire ecosystem of fish and invertebrates. Here you can see divers hand-feed sharks, fishes and various animals. To watch the online stream at the link. There is also the possibility to see the video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast of “the Coral reef”
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: Motley bustle hurry of the inhabitants of the reefs. Among the scurrying to and fro of fish can be found painted unicorns, Cortez rainbow wrasses and many other species. To watch the online stream at the link.
Cost: Free
What: Play “Hopkin choir” from the theater STEPS
When: Friday-Sunday, March 28, 17:00
Where: Goddard Riverside The Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
More info: Artistic Director of the theatre STEPS, well-known Director and playwright Slava Stepnov prepares for production of the play in his own play “Hopkin choir”. This is — a sad Comedy about the life of new York theater actors-immigrants.
The author of the famous dramatizations, plays and performances theatre on the STEPS this time were interested in the history of the theater backstage. Many artists dream to come to America, hoping that the home of Hollywood and Broadway, they will be in demand. But the reality is much more complicated. Play “Hopkin choir” is a sad view of our imperfection and lost illusions.
The action of the play takes place in Brooklyn, in the Studio of the Russian radio, Halloween. Ironically, on the eve of the feast of the dying Maestro – Director and Director of theatre, in which are the characters of the play.
Artists gathered to record the advertising story, learn about the last will Director: is applause at the moment of farewell they should sing his favorite song. Choir! Not everybody likes such an unexpected desire Maestro artists, on reflection and conflicting, can’t decide what to do. In their dialogues and disputes are manifested in the characters, fall of fate, the secret becomes clear…
For all those watching insidious monsters, Halloween comic book characters that are in the plot, giving the characters not very pleasant surprises.
The performance is in Russian.
Cost: $35-40
What: an Online visit to the Park Watkins Glen
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
More info: This Park is considered the most beautiful in the state of new York. You can research it online, thanks to the virtual tour. This journey will give you a visual representation of what it looks like the most famous trail of the gorge in the heart of the Finger lakes.
To go on this virtual tour, click here.
Cost: Free
What: Online the play “Oedipus the King”
When: Sunday, March 29, from 10:00
Where: Online
Read more: Theatre of Ivan Franko opened the access to archival performances on his YouTube channel. In addition to the performances, it is planned to show the scenes and unknown transmission about the actors and Directors of Theatre of a name of Ivan Franko.
On March 29, the audience will see the play “Oedipus the King”, Sophocles (directed by R. Sturua), 2004
Cost: free
What: Online courses from English Puzzle English
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: Good level of English – this freedom of travel after quarantine, and a prestigious job, and TV shows in the Netflix original, and self-confidence. Today it is necessary to know more than London is the capital of Great Britain.
Puzzle English – English by the method of Tijera, from Beginner to Intermediate, for the most part of interviews is enough.
Cost: Free
What: Virtual tour of Prospect mountain
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: Incredible, but today you can even conquer a mountain peak, without leaving the walls of your home! For this you only need to go to the virtual tour, saving gasoline and your own strength.
To go on an unforgettable journey, click here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the British Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: This iconic Museum, located in the heart of London, allows virtual visitors to explore the Great court of Queen Elizabeth II and discover the ancient Rosetta stone and the Egyptian mummies. You can also find hundreds of artifacts in a virtual tour of the Museum.
Cost: Free
What: Online English course from Busuu
When: Friday-Sunday, March 27-29
Where: Online
Read more: Busuu is a Language platform that has opened free access for the duration of the quarantine. The website is not only English but also Spanish, Chinese and French.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13344
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28433
[name] => Theatre STEPS
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => teatr-steps
)
Theater STEPS
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28484
[name] => entrance in new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vxodnye-v-nyu-jorke
)
the input in new ЙоркеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark