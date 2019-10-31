The play ‘Sleeping Beauty Dreams’ and Mumiy Troll: how to spend a weekend in new York (1-3 November)
What: Interactive space shows
When: Friday-Sunday, November 1-3.
Where: Hayden Planetarium Space Theater, American Museum of Natural History Central Park West at 79th Street New York, NY 10024-5192
Read more: Hayden Planetarium invites innovative space show “Dark universe” which was created by a team that includes astrophysicists, science Visualizers, and educators.
Visitors in a fascinating form tells about the main discoveries that have led humanity to the knowledge of the structure and history of the Universe and our place in it.
Cost: $8-13,5.
What: Exhibition of chrysanthemums
When: Friday-Sunday, November 1-3.
Where: The New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd Accessible. Bronx
Read more: From 25 October to 17 November in the Botanical garden of new York will host the exhibition of Japanese chrysanthemums.
Within 11 months of each year, the NYBG gardeners use traditional Japanese techniques to the formation of the chrysanthemums, including bold, sculptural designs of plants in bonsai.
Cost: $0-28.
What: the Rink in Central Park
When: Friday-Sunday, November 1-3.
Where: Enter the Park at 59th and 6th Avenue or 59th and 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Read more: October 20, opened one of the most famous rinks in new York- Wollman Rink in Central Park.
Enjoy fun winter activities every day from 10:00 a.m., also conducted training sessions in skating, sign up for them here.
Cost: $5-19.
What: Performance of ‘Sleeping Beauty Dreams’ with the prima ballerina Diana Vishneva in new York
When: Saturday, 2 November from 20:00.
Where: Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001
Read more: Magic Reality Group believes that the future of the performing-art technology of virtual immersion that moves minds, bodies and souls of the audience.
Show “Sleeping Beauty Dreams”, embodied in the life production company Magic Reality Group, is a stunning symbiosis of the modern dance art and innovative technologies, which gives a completely new vision of the classic tale “Sleeping beauty”.
The European tale of the Sleeping beauty many times interpreted by the greatest masters from the XVI century, but they all kept silent about the one that dreamed of an enchanted Princess for 100 years of enchanted sleep. A “Sleeping Beauty Dreams” will tell about it with the help of the excellence of the dancers from around the world, four video projectors, 500 led panels and modern technology.
Thanks to the revolutionary fusion of visual arts, contemporary dance, light, breakthrough technology, a real-time avatars and electronic dance music, the performance will immerse the audience in the passion, fears and sinful desires of the sleeping Princess. Pass it on to the dance will be Diana Vishneva – the recognized prima ballerina of the world level.
Cost: From $38.
What: a Conference about the war in Ukraine
When: Friday-Saturday, November 1-2.
Where: Harriman Institute 420 W 118th St, New York, NY 10027
More info: Conference “Five years of war in Donbas: culture, feedback and reverb” will bring together many scientists from different countries to discuss how Ukrainian culture was changed by the war between Ukraine and Russia in the Donbas.
“Five years of war in Donbas: culture, feedback and reverb” will present and analyze the vivid and varied reflection of the war celebrated in the Ukrainian culture. The conference will examine different ways in which Ukrainian literature, film, music and visual arts are trying to perceive, interpret and Express the war in the country. Among the issues that will be addressed at the conference: how has this culture after the war? As this culture spread in Ukraine and beyond? As this culture reflects the identity of modern Ukraine?
Price: $0-8.
What: Concert Opera singer Khibla Gerzmava
When: Friday, November 1, from
Where: Carnegie Hall, 881 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019
More info: winner of the International Tchaikovsky competition, singer Hibla Gerzmava after his stunning debut returns to Carnegie Hall for a memorable lyrical concert.
Hibla Gerzmava has performed at La Scala, Zurich Opera house, Bolshoi Moscow theater, the Paris national Opera, the Royal Opera house and the Metropolitan Opera.
In the program for her performances in Carnegie Hall included vocal pieces for piano, including Russian lyrical songs and arias by Donizetti, Verdi, Faure and others.
Cost: From $35.
What: presentation of a book about the Russian poet
When: Saturday, November 2 from 14:00.
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites you to the presentation of the book Tatyana Yankovskaya, “When the soul of a loved soul. Memories of the bard Kate Spring”.
Katya Yarovaya (1957-1992) lived a short but bright life. Wrote about 350 songs and poems. Tatyana wrote about it during his lifetime, and in 2003 published a collection of her poetry “Of music and words.” In the program the story of Tatiana Yankovskaya about the book and Katie Spring songs performed by Michael Novakov, recordings of most of Kate and her daughter Katie Rybakova. Writer Elena Litinsky to share my impressions about the book and poet Yuri Buncic will read the verses devoted to kata.
Cost: Free.
What: concert of the group “Mumiy Troll” in new York
When: Saturday, 2 November from 20:00.
Where: WEBSTER HALL New York 125 E 11th St, New York, NY 10003
More: Complete tour year band Mumiy Troll scheduled in North America with a new program “Sea – Northwest”.
The musicians will make the journey from Vladivostok, where he was designated creative spatial course of movement of group, to Los Angeles, which became the birthplace of the 12th Studio album “East X Northwest”. Concerts North American tour “sea” fans will hear not only the main hits from the legendary albums “Sea” and “Caviar”, but rare and special “seaside Souvenirs” from the album “Exactly Mercury Aloe” and “SOS to the Sailor”, as well as news from the LP “East X Northwest”.
From October 22 to November 9, Mumiy Troll will play at the historic concert venues in North America. The group will prepare the scenography together with “SilaSveta”, which was created for MT unforgettable show “Sea.20” after which “SilaSveta” invited to participate in the development of the Drake show “Scorpion”.
Gastrolnaya geography group knows no bounds, every year expanding the circle of loyal fans of “Pacific romantic”. Hurry up to buy — replays!
Cost: From $40.
What: the new York city marathon
When: Sunday, 3 November from 09:00.
Where: See the route on the site.
Read more: the new York city marathon — one of the major events cross-country sport in the world. Every year in new York is going to more than 50 thousand people who take part in this race. Participants welcomed the fans on the entire route, which passes through all five boroughs of the city.
Come to support the participants and take part in this celebration of sport.
Cost: Free.
What: Smashing pumpkins
When: Sunday, November 3 from 10:00.
Where: Corlears Hook Park, 397 FDR Dr, New York, NY 10002
Read more: What to do with a lot of fun pumpkins after Halloween? Please bring them in no less fun — the smashing pumpkins. Visitors will be able to give vent to his feelings, to release energy and retrosite a few pumpkins. But the Park service will collect all pumpkin waste for processing into compost.
In addition, conference attendees will enjoy fun games and autumn treats.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.