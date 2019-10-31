The play ‘Sleeping Beauty Dreams’ and the concert ‘Mumiy Troll’: how to spend a weekend in the USA (November 1-3)
A weekend surrounded by his. ForumDaily collected dozens of events in American cities that might interest the Russian-speaking Diaspora. You just have to make your choice and spend a wonderful weekend.
So, in new York, will play “Sleeping Beauty Dreams” with the prima ballerina Diana Vishneva, the concert of the group “Mumiy Troll”, and will perform an Opera singer Hibla Gerzmava.
In Miami don’t miss the vintage car Show, international food festival and Halloween celebration at the zoo.
Residents of Los Angeles are waiting for the Festival of the aircraft, the Ukrainian autumn festival and the Festival of donuts.
In the San Francisco Bay Area note the Cinema in Russian language to children, as well as the coffee Festival.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
