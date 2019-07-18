The Playboy model was delighted the Network, opening a bottle of breast (video)
To challenge Bottle Cap Challenge on the opening of the bottle was joined by another “star” — she was a Chilean Playboy model Daniella Chavez. About their achievements the blonde said in a social network.
As you know, the essence of competition is that known people are invited to open any bottle with a screw cap with a kick. Challenge already accepted and threw the other Hollywood stars Jason Statham and Ryan Reynolds, musicians John Mayer and Dyplo, singer Ellie Goulding and Mariah Carey.
Beautiful girl decided to approach the contest outside the box and performing the trick in my underwear.
After the lid flew off the bottle, she performed a little dance. In the result of enthusiastic fans dubbed the performance the best models in the network, followers EN masse confessed my love for her.
About Danielle Chavez knows that she was born in 1990 in Las Condes, and from childhood dreamed of becoming a model. She read fashion magazines, and in 16 years, first went for auditions and modeling shows. As a result, in 2014, she was in Playboy, becoming the playmate of the month.
Danielle has argued that its form and the body natural.
As previously reported “FACTS”, 23-year-old Kendall Jenner, sister of Kim Kardashian participated in the popular “bottle” challenge, going outside the box to perform the trick. Call Kendall took from his girlfriends Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin. To perform a stunt Jenner in a bright bikini sat on the jet ski, drove to the bottle and opened it with his foot. On video it is visible that the star wasn’t wearing a life jacket.
