The player Bayern have set a nice record in the Bundesliga
Attacking midfielder “Bavaria” Thomas Muller set a new record in the Bundesliga, becoming a “king” on the number of assists for a single season.
In the framework of the 30th round of the championship of Germany Bayern Leverkusen played with “Bayer” and proved that even in the most pharmaceutical city of the world have not yet created a “vaccine” against the “Bavaria” – the champion and leader of the current season has confidently won – 4:2.
One of the assists on account of Muller.
For the 30-year-old Thomas it was the 20th scoring pass of the season-2019/20 in the championship of Germany. He set a new record.
Before the match with “BayArena” Mueller for this indicator was part of the triumvirate – Emil Forsberg from RB Leipzig” and played for Wolfsburg’s Kevin de bruyne.
Note that the statistics assists in the Bundesliga is from the season 1992/1993.
Add that Mueller stands for Bayern since 2007, and in 347 matches in the championship of Germany scored 117 th goals. More than him for Bayern scored only three Roland wohlfarth (119), Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (162) and is the namesake of the Thomas – Gerd Muller (365).