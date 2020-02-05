The player “Borussia” scored a magnificent goal, becoming the youngest scorer in the history of the German Cup (video)
February 5, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Two Prodigy – Giovanni Reina (left) and Erling Holland
Midfielder Dortmund “Borussia” Giovanni Reina became the youngest scorer in the history of the German Cup, reports twitter.com/Squawka.
On the eve of the American a magnificent strike from outside the penalty area struck the gate, “Bremen” in the match of 1/8 final of the Cup at the age of 17 years and 82 days.
Note that this ball Rayna helped Borussia Dortmund to pass the Cup on, “bumblebees” lost with the score 2:3.
Giovanni is the son of famous former midfielder “Manchester city” and US team captain Claudio Reyna.