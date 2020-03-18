The player Botafogo became the first player in history to have scored on five continents
Keisuke Honda
Japanese midfielder Brazilian “Botafogo” Keisuke Honda became the first player in the history of football, who scored on five different continents.
The unique achievement of the 33-year-old midfielder of the national team of Japan was able to install in the championship match of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro between the “Botafogo” and “Bang” (1:1). The Japanese opened the scoring in the 29th minute of the game, converting from the penalty spot.
For Keisuke, this goal was debut on the South American continent.
Previously, Honda had scored in Asia, playing for the Japanese “Nagoya Grampus”, in Europe – in Dutch “Venlo”, Russian CSKA and Italian “Milan” in North America – the Mexican “Pachuca” and Australia for “Melbourne Victoria”.