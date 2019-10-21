The player dedicated the goal to the handsome in the match of Serie A cancer patient’s wife (video)
The Belgian footballer of the Italian “Cagliari” Raja Nainggolan said that he dedicated his first goal of the season wife Claudia, who are struggling with cancer. 31-year-old midfielder scored a chic Slept with a long shot in the match of the 8th round of Serie A ended with the score 2:0 in favor of his team.
“I want to dedicate this goal to my wife, it’s a special moment for her. It was a great match for our team, we are improving. We have a good position, we must continue in the same spirit. We did not play very well, but now has corrected the situation and was rewarded with the results”, — quotes the words of Raja Nainggolan La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Recall that this summer the wife Nainggolan reported that she was diagnosed with cancer. At that time Raja was a midfielder of “inter”, but then moved to Cagliari for the couple. Claudia is originally from Sardinia and now can be with his family during treatment.
By the way, after eight rounds of Cagliari with 14 points is in the standings of the Italian championship fifth place. For a moment, above Roma, Lazio, Fiorentina and Milan.
.
Photo Instagram
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter