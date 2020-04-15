The player “Intera” in a pandemic combined training on a treadmill with getting your ball (video)

| April 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Игрок "Интера" в условиях пандемии совместил тренировку на беговой дорожке с набиванием мяча (видео)

Antonio Candreva

In the conditions of stay in quarantine, the players are sometimes specific exercises to maintain fitness.

For example, 33-year-old player of inter and the national team of Italy Antonio candreva decided to combine training on a treadmill with a technical element – getting your ball.

I got almost to circus.

Recall that all 7 players of Genoa Sampdoria have recovered from coronavirus.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr