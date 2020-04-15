The player “Intera” in a pandemic combined training on a treadmill with getting your ball (video)
Antonio Candreva
In the conditions of stay in quarantine, the players are sometimes specific exercises to maintain fitness.
For example, 33-year-old player of inter and the national team of Italy Antonio candreva decided to combine training on a treadmill with a technical element – getting your ball.
I got almost to circus.
