The player is ready to drop from 83 million euros for “Manchester United”
The club “Shanghai Shenhua” has offered to re-sign striker Odion ighalo, who since January, speaking at the loan for the “Manchester United”, reports the Daily Star.
Odion ighalo and OLE Gunnar Solskjaer
According to the source, the Chinese team is ready to sign a 30-year-old player of the national team of Nigeria, a 3-year contract worth 75 million pounds (approximately 83 million EUR) or 480 thousand pounds a week.
However, it is noted that Igalo ready to refuse such a tempting offer and stay at Albion.
Recall, to pause in the season, the pandemic COVID-19, Igalo had to play for red devils 8 matches in all competitions and scored four goals. Rent Odion in MU up to the end of may.
In turn, Chinese club doesn’t want to leave Nigerian at old Trafford beyond the period of the lease. As an alternative to “Shanghai Shenhua” offers “of Manunited” to buy out the contract of Odion 20 million pounds.
Earlier Igalo said that he was rooting for Manchester United since childhood.