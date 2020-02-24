The player “Lazio” repeated the record of performance Series And
In the 25th round of Serie A, which was marked by the abolition of the 4 meetings because of the coronavirus, in Genoa local Genoa took one of the leaders, Lazio and lost – 2:3.
Thus, the Romans extended their surprising series and not to lose for 20 rounds in a row.
In addition, the forward of “Lazio” Ciro Immobile in the match at “Luigi Ferraris” my goal in the 51st minute he put his name in the history of Serie A.
30-year-old player of the national team of Italy, whose name (Immobile) translated as “fixed” repeated a historic achievement 61-year-old player of “inter” Antonio Angelillo . Ciro scored 27 goals in 25 rounds of Serie A.
Note that Immobile is a leader in the race scorers in the championship of Italy.