The player “Liverpool” beat his record English Premier League
Trent Alexander-Arnold (far right)
On the eve of the show Liverpool beat Chelsea 5:3.
Right defender of “red” Trent Alexander-Arnold wrote on his personal account a goal and an assist, which was for 21-year-old player of the national team of England is 13th in the current season of the Premier League.
Thus, the graduate of the Academy of Liverpool have beaten his record in the Premier League in assists in a season for the defenders.
Let us add that the left-back of Liverpool Andrew Robertson 11 assists in a season.