The player “Liverpool” can win two Championships in three days
Takumi Minamino
On the eve of Liverpool for the first time in its history, won the English Premier League.
In the “red” earned the right to get the gold medal and winger Takumi Minamino, who played after his winter transfer 5 matches for Liverpool in the Premier League.
Recall that in order to receive the medal of APL, you need to spend at least five games in the team.
However, the 25-year-old native of Osaka can double the number of gold awards at the national Championships in season 2019/20.
For this his former team – RB Salzburg are required June 28, to win one of the outsiders of the top group of the championship Austria – “Hartberg” to 14-fold and 7-th in a row to become the champion of his country.
We will add that in 3 rounds to finish the championship’s closest rival, Salzburg – LASK behind in the standings on 8 points.
Note that Minamino in the “Salzburg” 5 times in a row (still excluding the current season) became the champion of Austria.