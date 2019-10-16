The player “Liverpool” was included in the Guinness Book of records (photo)
October 16, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Defender “Liverpool” and England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was included in a new edition of the Guinness Book of records, the official website of the organizers. 21-year-old Englishman was in the Book thanks to his 12 assists during the last season of the English Premier League – a record result among all the defenders of the elite division of English.
All in all competitions last season, Trent scored 16 assists.
This season, Alexander-Arnold supports the reputation of a shooting guard and managed to give 3 assists in 12 games for Liverpool in all competitions, two of them fell on the Premier League matches.