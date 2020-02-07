The player “Manchester city” broke the record for the English Premier League
Forward “Manchester city” Sergio Aguero in the seventh time became the best player of the month in the English Premier League, reports the official website of “citizens”.
In January, the Argentine has scored six goals in three matches.
Aguero became the champion by quantity of such awards, beating ex-player of “Liverpool” Steven Gerrard and striker Tottenham Harry Kane.
In addition to Aguero in the nomination for the title of player of the month was Alisson Becker and Jordan Henderson (both Liverpool), Abdoulaye Doucouré (“Watford”), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), ayoze Perez (“Lester”) and Jack Stephens (Southampton).
Recall the best coach in the Premier League in January, also in record time recognized as the coach of “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp.