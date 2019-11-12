The player “Manchester city” is excluded from the England team for the qualifying matches of Euro-2020 because of a fight with the player “Liverpool”
Raheem Sterling
Winger “Manchester city” Raheem sterling was excluded from the England team for the matches of UEFA Euro 2020 against Montenegro and the Czech Republic, reports The Guardian.
The reason for the publication refers to the altercation with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.
On the eve Rahim, along with other British players arrived in the national team of England base at Burton.
Violent confrontation Sterling and Gomez happened in the cafeteria, clarifies the issue.
The incident, which started with a few offensive words, over the fact that the pair were involved in contact, a conflict that forced the England Manager Gareth Southgate to decide immediately.
It is reported that 23-year-old MS apologized for their actions, but it was not enough for Southgate.
It is also noted that the entire composition of the England team supported the decision to remove Sterling from the team.
However, sterling still remains in the official application. We will remind, last Sunday in the framework of the 12th round of the English Premier League was the Central match of the first circle, where “Liverpool” defeated “Teams” of 3:1.
Gomez came on as a substitute in the 87th, but the remaining time was enough for Joe to go head to head on the field almost hand to hand with sterling. Recognize the initiator of the unequal conflict was still a player of “citizens”.
Joe Gomez (left) and Raheem sterling at Anfield
Apparently, the echo of the hot meeting at Anfield, the players decided to move to the location of the England team.