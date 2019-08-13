The player “Manchester city” offered a sponsorship deal worth 100 million pounds, media

Игроку "Манчестер Сити" предложили спонсорский контракт на сумму 100 млн фунтов, - СМИ

Raheem Sterling

Attacking midfielder “Manchester city” and England’s Raheem sterling to sign a sponsorship deal worth 100 million pounds with the manufacturer of boots, reports The Telegraph.

Currently, the 24-year old player concludes a contract with Nike and American multinational company wants to use transfers to promote their subsidiary brand Air Jordan that came out on the football market, becoming, in particular, a sponsor of the Champions of the French club “Paris Saint-Germain.”

Also with sterling want to cooperate Gillette and H&M.

Note that sterling is the highest-paid English footballer with a salary of 300 thousand pounds a week.

We will add that in the opening round of the English Premier League Stirling scored a hat-trick in the game with “West ham United” (5:0).

