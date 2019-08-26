The player “Manchester city” set a record for the English Premier League (video)
De bruyne (right) in a duel with Ryan Frazier
Midfielder “Manchester city” Kevin De bruyne in the match of the 3rd round of the English Premier League against “Bournemouth” (3:1) marked the 50th successful transmission in the EPL.
Thus the Belgian has set a new record for the Premier League, the fastest in League history 50 assists, informs bleacherreport.com. To achieve anniversary figure Kevin has spent 123 matches. The previous record belonged to “the gunner” the Mesut Ozila who scored 50 assists for 141 in the match, and the legend “Manchester United” Eric Cantona this achievement was subjected for 143 of the match.
