The player “Manchester United” received the fastest yellow card in the history of the English Premier League
Scott Micromini
In the framework of the 19th round of the English Premier League at old Trafford “Manchester United” clearly got strong-willed victory over the “Newcastle” – 4:1.
Note that spirit charges, OLE Gunnar Solskjaer was visible from the first seconds of the match.
So, the Central midfielder of the hosts Scott Micromini received a yellow card in the 24th second of the match, which is a new record for the Premier League, according to Squawka.
This season Micromini spent 21 games for Manchester United, thus giving three assists. We will add that in yesterday’s match, the midfielder has damaged knee ligaments, which during the second half, he was replaced by Paul Pogba. It is noted that Machimina was forced to leave old Trafford on crutches.