The player of Arsenal repeated the club record in the Premier League
October 1, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Programme 7-th round of the English Premier League ended with the match once the heavyweights of the Premier League “Manchester United” and “Arsenal” (1:1).
For Arsenal’s goal was scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, for whom this success became the seventh in this season.
Thus, back Gabonese reiterated the club’s record achievement in the Premier League 22 years ago.
Recall, in the season 1997/98 the Dutch legionary “the Arsenal” Dennis Bergkamp scored 7 goals in first 7 League matches.
Add Aubameyang moved into the camp of the “gunners” in the winter of 2018. For him, the club from North London have paid Borussia Dortmund’s 64 million euros.
Last season back Gabonese in 36 games and scored 22 goals and 5 assists.