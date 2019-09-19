The player of Barcelona broke a club record in the Champions League
The ANS Faty
On the eve of Dortmund within the starting round of the group stage of the Champions League when Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona have painted a goalless draw.
From the first minute on the field “Signal Iduna Park” came a young winger of the Catalans ANS Faty.
At the time of the fight he was 16 years and 351 days and, thus, ANS became the youngest football player, “blaugranas” competing in the Champions League.
To Fati the youngest FC Barcelona in the Champions League was Bojan krkić, who played the first match at 17 years and 22 days.
As for the record, he belongs to the Nigerian Celestine Babayaro, who played in his debut match in the Champions League for Anderlecht at the age of 16 years and 86 days.
Second this indicator is a Belgian Yuri tielemans is 16 years 148 days (Anderlecht).
It is symbolic that Faty was replaced in the 59th minute for Lionel Messi.