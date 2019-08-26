The player of “Barcelona” celebrated round figure in a match against “betisa” (video)
In the second round match of La Liga Barcelona on native “Kamp Nou” out “betasom” 5:2.
In the match against the locals round figure said the defender of Barcelona Gerard Pique.
The pupil of the football Academy of Barcelona, which he joined in 1997 at the age of 10 years, played his 500th match for the Catalans, the official Twitter account of the club. In the “Barcelona” Pique won 29 trophies, including 3 Champions League and 8 League titles in La Liga.
In addition, world champion 2010 and European champion 2012 is the winner of the Cup of League of Champions-2008 in the “Manchester United”.