The player of “Barcelona” has added to the challenge with toilet paper another element (video)

| March 20, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Игрок "Барселоны" добавил в челлендж с туалетной бумагой еще один элемент (видео)

Arturo Vidal and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi

Chilean midfielder of Barcelona, Arturo Vidal decided to complicate the challenge “Stay At Home Challenge”, which focuses on the importance of quarantine in a pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.

Vidal not only deftly measured out the roll of toilet paper, but exact blow has sent it in a small basket.

This season Vidal has played for Barça 31 games in all competitions, where he scored 6 goals and gave 3 assists.

