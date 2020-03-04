The player of “Bavaria” amused the audience with a performance corner in the German Cup (video)
Thomas Muller
In Gelsenkirchen, Bayern have secured their place in the semi-finals of the German Cup, thanks to the only goal Josua Kimmich minimum beaten “Shalke” – 1:0.
In the opening stages of the second half the spectators in the “Veltins-arena” witnessed an amusing episode. Forward “Bavaria” Thomas Muller amused fans clumsy execution of the corner.
In an attempt to quickly pass the ball to the near post, 30-year-old Germany player knocked the ball out of bounds.
In frustration the player fell to the turf, and fans of Schalke this episode was met with ironic approval.
“Muller has a lot of talent, but the corner is not included in their number,” mocked the football player the official twitter of the German Cup. Note that potential opponents of the Bavarians in the semi-finals of the German Cup could be the club from regional League (fourth division level in Germany). “Saarbrücken” beat “Fortune”, the speakers in the Bundesliga is 1:1 (7:6 on penalties).