The player of Bayern broke the club record in the Champions League (video)
On the 83 th minute of the opening match of the group round of the Champions League between Bayern Munich and Belgrade “Crvena Zvezda” (3:0) set a new club record of the Munich club.
Record celebrates the own goal
Instead of Philippe Coutinho came on the pitch Thomas Muller, for whom this match became the 106th for Die Roten in the Champions League. The striker has overtaken on this indicator of Philipp Lahm.
Add that Thomas in the match with the Serbian team brought the score to large, scoring in the 90+1 minute the third goal against Milan Boryana.
Top 5 players of “Bavaria” with the highest number of matches in the Champions League:
- Thomas Muller — 106
- Phillip Lam — 105
- Oliver Kahn — 103
- Bastian Schweinsteiger — 89
- Franck Ribery — 87
This list only Mueller is still playing for Bayern.
Note that just “Bavarians” 30-year-old Thomas played 492 matches and now he occupies the 10th place with this figure. The leader on this indicator – Sepp Maier, who played in the period from 1962 to 1979-th years, had to stop one match from the anniversary 700-St performance.
