The player of “Dynamo” did not plead guilty to doping – media
January 16, 2020 | Sport
Artem Besedin
Striker “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Artem Besedin did not plead guilty to doping and might have insisted on autopsy samples “B”, according to isport.ua.
Recall Besedina is suspected of doping. In the sample taken after the match of the Europa League, found banned substances, but no details neither the club nor UEFA misleading.
The final decision is still pending, and up to this point Besedin suspended from football.
Note that at the training camp with Dynamo, which takes place in Turkey, the player did not fly.