The player of “Dynamo” were accused of violence against women
Carlos Zambrano
Central defender “Dynamo” Carlos Zambrano, who last year spent on loan in the Swiss “Basel”, at home in Peru accused of violence against women, one of whom, moreover, were minors, according to Libero.
On the eve of the Peruvian TV out program, which aired a story with two women who claimed that Zambrano and his guards beat them near one of the night clubs. Victims have written statements about the incident and handed them over to the police.
“They attacked me, I know it was the people of Carlos Zambrano. He also took part in it, he punched me in the face,” said one of the supposedly attacked player national team Peru women.
Recall that recently Carlos was in Peru, where he arrived in the national team to participate in a friendly match against Colombia (0:1), which took place on November 16.
This season Zambrano has not spent any official match for the first team “Dynamo”.
Note that under the terms of the rental Basel at the end of the 2018/19 season had the right to repurchase Zambrano, but this Swiss team are not used.