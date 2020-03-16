The player of Juventus donated 120 thousand euros to the Turin hospital to combat coronavirus
Players of the Series And make donations to hospitals and raise funds to help Italy to cope with the pandemic coronavirus.
Leonardo Bonucci
In particular, the Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci made a donation to the clinic of Turin “città della Salute” in the amount of 120 thousand euros, according to football-italia.net.
It is in this clinic for several years the footballer treated his son.
In turn, captain of Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne has donated 100 thousand euros in the local hospital “Cotugno” and urged its followers on social networks to do the same.
Lorenzo Insigne
The leader of the Bergamo Atalanta Josip Ilicic, who scored a poker in the match of 1/8 final of the Champions League against Valencia (4:3), after the match was rightly awarded the ball after this historic event.
Josip Ilicic
Later Atalanta announced that Slovenia gave the ball back to the hospital named “Pope Giovanni XXIII” Bergamo “in gratitude and affection to doctors, nurses and all those involved in the fight against the dreadful virus, which shakes the lives of all people.”
Note that on Sunday evening the number of people infected with coronavirus in Italy was 24 747, and 1 809 people died from consequences of the infection is second in the world after China.