The player of Liverpool have donated more than one million euros to combat coronavirus

March 20, 2020

Игрок "Ливерпуля" пожертвовал более миллиона евро на борьбу с коронавирусом

Mohamed Salah with his family

Forward “Liverpool” and the national team of Egypt Mohamed Salah has donated 20 million EGP, equivalent to 1.18 million euros, the government of Egypt to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“Salah has donated 20 million EGP against COVID-19, – quotes Twitter ex-the Minister of sports of Egypt Khaled Abdulaziz “Sport-Express”. – It is an act of a true Egyptian, which became one of the greatest symbols of the sport in their country.”

Today in Egypt, was 196 cases of this disease, but deaths have not yet been recorded.

