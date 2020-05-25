The player of national team of France has sold the gold medal of the world Championship-2018
The football team of France has sold at auction for the gold medal at the 2018 world Cup, reports Le Soir.
According to the source, the name of the player that put the award on sale, were not disclosed. The medal was sold for € 66 thousand
Also at the auction sold the gold medal of the world Cup of 1994 and 2002 won by the Brazilians. For them it was the proceeds of € 44 thousand and € 46 thousand, respectively.
Recall that the 2018 world Cup was held in Russia. The French team in the final defeated the national team of Croatia with 4:2 and for the second time in its history became the strongest team in the world.