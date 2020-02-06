The player of national team of Ukraine excluded from the application of Shakhtar for the season
Bohdan Butko
Shakhtar have updated the squad for the second half of the season.
In particular, the miners have excluded defender Bohdan Butko, reported on the official website of the Ukrainian Premier League.
According to Butko may be in Poland.
In turn, Shakhtar have announced their team that came back from lease in Lisbon “sporting”.
Recall that in the winter Shakhtar almost left the defender of a national team Nikolay Matvienko, who wanted to buy Arsenal. But the clubs could not agree on price.