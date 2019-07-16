The player of national team of Ukraine on football has passed in Serie A
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskiy moved from Belgian Genk in the club Italian Serie A Atalanta.
Transfer one of the best players of the championship of Belgium Atalanta announced on Tuesday, writes “Sportarena”.
The Ukrainian will play at number 18.
Details of the deal have not been disclosed. La Gazzetta dello Sport earlier reported that Malinowski will sign 5-year contract with Atalanta. For his transition, according to the information portal gianlucadimarzio.com the Italian club should pay “Gena” 13.7 million euros.
The player “Genk” Malinowski began in January 2016, and a half later, the Belgians bought out his contract at Shakhtar for 3 million euros.
Last season, Malinowski played for Genk 51 games in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and giving as many assists. The Ukrainian helped the club advance to win the championship of Belgium.
Atalanta last season in Serie a finished in 3rd place and next season’s first appearance in the Champions League.