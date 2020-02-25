The player of national team of Ukraine on football suspended for a year for violating anti-doping rules
Artem Besedin
UEFA has suspended forward of “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Artem Besedin for the anti-doping rule violation, the official website of the capital club.
“Given such a period of suspension compared to the standard for such cases, we can assume that UEFA agreed with most of the arguments of the player and the club and found that the actions of the player there is no significant fault,” reads the communiqué.
The player was temporarily suspended from participation in competitions on December 19 2019, so the term of suspension starts from that day.
At the request of the attacker, the case was heard immediately to the appeals body of UEFA under the accelerated procedure without prior consideration of the control, ethics and disciplinary bodies of UEFA.
“Dinamo” will tell whether to appeal to the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS) after receiving the full text of the document.
We will remind, Besedin failed the doping test after the match the fifth round of the group stage of the Europa League against Malmo(3:4).
This season, the 23-year-old Ukrainian has scored 8 goals and made 2 assists in 23 appearances for the Kiev club.
Earlier it was reported that the player faced up to 4 years of suspension, despite this, the Kyiv club has extended a contract with him.