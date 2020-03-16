The player of national team of Ukraine on football were at risk of Contracting coronavirus
March 16, 2020
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Club Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky – Atalanta went to the quarantine in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.
The team from Bergamo had planned to resume training on March 16, but five cases of infection with coronavirus in Valencia changed the plans, considering that among the infected players of the Spanish team were the ones who had contact with the “Atalanta” in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League (3:4), according to Football Italia.
Atalanta played with Valencia in Spain on March 10.
Malinowski in that game came on as a substitute in the 78th minute.