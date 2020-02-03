The player of national team of Ukraine went to Moscow “Spartak”
February 3, 2020
Stanislav Zhukov
Middle heavy Zaporozhye “Motor” and the national team of Ukraine Stanislav Zhukov will continue career in the Moscow “Spartak”, the official handball website of the Moscow club.
Spartak Zhukov signed an agreement for 2.5 years.
Note that in the “Motor” Zhukov was made the summer of 2019. From 2017 to 2019 Stanislav played in the German Bundesliga for “Gummersbach”.
Together with Zhukov in “Spartacus” came another player of the Zaporizhzhya club – Estonian dener of Jaanimae rides again. His contract with Spartak is 1.5.