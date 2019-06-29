The player of national team of Ukraine will play in the Italian Serie A (photo)
Midfielder of PAOK and the Greek national team of Ukraine Yevhen Shakhov has signed a contract with the newcomer of Serie A, the top division of the championship of Italy, “Lecce”. According to the official website of the club, the agreement is for two years, after which, depending on the success of our compatriot, may be extended for another year.
Note that the pupil of the Dnepropetrovsk “Dnepr”, which became last season’s champion and winner of the Greek Cup, he moved to “Lesson” on a free agent. For three seasons, conducted in PAOK, our compatriot has spent in all competitions 117 matches in which he scored 21 goals.
Last season the shahs along with PAOK became the champion and winner of the Greek Cup
Also in the asset of Eugene, who in 2009, European champion in the Ukraine (U-19), five games (1 goal) for the national team midfielder made his debut in September 2016 in the match of qualification for the 2018 world Cup against Iceland (1:1).
We add that the transfer fee Yadav, according to the authoritative portal Transfermarkt, is estimated at 2 million euros.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter