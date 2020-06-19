The player of real Madrid after an 11-month pause caused by injury scored his first touch (video)
Marco Asensio
On the eve of the final match of the 29th round of the Spanish La Liga real Madrid in the home match left no chances for Valencia with 3:0.
In addition to a brace by Karim Benzema, the match was marked by another event. After almost 11 months in the “Royal club” came out on the field Marco Asensio. It happened in the 74th minute.
And the first touch of his Spaniard scored a goal.
We will remind, on July 23 last year during a match of the International Champions Cup against Arsenal (2:2, penalty 3:2) to harmless game situation 24-year-old player received a serious injury – a ruptured cruciate knee ligament and was forced to leave the field on a stretcher.