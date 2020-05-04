The player PSG will receive a gold medal, having played in the championship only one minute
Jesé Rodriguez
Spanish footballer “Paris Saint-Germain” Jese Rodriguez in the Champions League this season 1 played just one minute in early September in the match of the 4th round against the “Metz” (2:0) coming in the 90th minute to replace one of the goals the author – Eric Choupo-Moting.
Two days later, 27-year-old Jesé went on loan in Lisbon “sporting”.
However, this moment in Metz was enough for Rodriguez to get the Golden medal of the champion of France, according to AS.
According to the rules of the Professional football League of France, who played even one minute, are entitled to the gold medal of the national championship.
PSG acknowledged champion of France after the local championship was prematurely terminated because of a pandemic COVID-19.
For Parisians the title became the seventh in the last eight seasons. Only in 2017 hegemony of the capital club broke Monaco.