The player “the Ajax” in a match of the Champions League gave a strong slap to his partner while celebrating goal (video)
September 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
On the eve of “Ajax” at home beat “Lille” (3:0) the match of the group stage of the Champions League.
Funny episode happened during the celebration of the players of Ajax scored the first goal of the French.
After goals by Quincy promes of the Amsterdam players rushed to congratulate each other and hug each other near the stands.
To celebrate one of the team leaders – Dusan Tadic in the confusion did not calculate the strength of friendly slaps and powerfully hit him in the face David neresa.
Realizing that the shot came out too strong, even by friendly standards, the Serb gently put his arm around the Brazilian, who rubbed his cheek. Note the other cheek NARES Dusan decided not to substitute.