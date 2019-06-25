The player tripped on the field ran fan
The football team of Chile Gonzalo Jara shot between the legs stopped the fan in the mask of the rooster, which broke on the field during games. Due to the daring fan of the match had to be suspended. The video was posted on Twitter.
The incident occurred in the last match of the group stage of the America’s Cup, which was held between the national teams of Chile and Uruguay. The game was held at the stadium “Maracana” in Rio de Janeiro.
Cheerleader of the national team of Uruguay broke through the ranks of the Rangers and broke the field on the run wearing a mask of a cock. When he reached the middle of the field, he hand stopped the ball and ran on. Soon after him went a few guards, who could not catch the intruder.
The race was stopped by Chilean defender Gonzalo Jara, who struck the man a light kick between his legs: the fan tripped on his foot and fell, and was later captured by the guards.
The match had to stop for a few minutes. The players of Uruguay were dissatisfied with the action of the player and demanded for the opponent a yellow card, however, the referee has not made a hare of warning. However, after 10 minutes, the Uruguayans scored a goal against Chile and won the game, winning a place in the knockout stage of the Copa America.
We will remind, similar incident has occurred in the Champions League final, when during a confrontation between “Tottenham” and “Liverpool” on the field ran the swimsuit model. She was fined five thousand euros.
Unlike The Champions League, A Guy Dressed Wearing Chicken???? Mask Interrupt ‘Chile???????? v. Uruguay????????’ In #CopaAmerica #CHIURU pic.twitter.com/8tmO5c4oo3
— Alt_Media (@AltMedia4) 25 June 2019.