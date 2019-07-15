The player was sent down in celebration of a charity tournament Neymar (video)

During the tournament

After the final charity match of the tournament striker “Paris Saint-Germain” and Brazilian national team Neymar, which took place in são Paulo, was a funny, but not for all, episode.

During the celebration of the victory over the Japanese team, women’s team of Slovakia through joint efforts raised the Cup, but one girl got a little carried away, for which he received a strong blow with a trophy in the chin.

Player immediately fell to the turf and lay on it for a few minutes.

