The player, which responded harshly trump, scored twice and led team USA to the semifinals of the women’s world Cup 2019 (video)
June 29, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Megan Rapino
The attacking team USA Megan Rapino has become the main character of the quarterfinal match of women’s world Cup 2019 against the hosts of the tournament – the French.
American women won with the score 2:1, Rapino did take.
It is noteworthy that two days ago she said she was not going to “fucking White house”, if you become the champion of the world. Her harsh words no less sharply replied the President of the United States Donald trump, who said that she first needs to finish the job and win, before to talk about it.
The reigning world champion team USA in the world championship in 2019 will play against England.
A review of the match USA-France – the official website of FIFA.